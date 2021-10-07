Singapore reports 3 new Covid-19 deaths, 3,483 new infections

SINGAPORE - Three people aged between 57 and 90 are the latest to die from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Oct 7).

Two were men and one was a woman. Two of them were vaccinated and the third, unvaccinated.

They had underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving further details.

Thursday was the 18th day in a row that deaths from Covid-19 were reported, taking Singapore's coronavirus death toll to 136.

There were 3,483 new Covid-19 infections, said MOH, including 2,783 new cases in the community, 692 in migrant worker dormitories and eight imported cases.

The local cases include 607 people older than 60.

Of the eight imported cases, one was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other seven developed the illness during isolation or stay-home notice.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 116,864.

As at Thursday noon, 1,534 cases were in hospital, 14 more than on Wednesday. A total of 297 patients require oxygen support, with 40 in the intensive care unit.

Of those who are very ill, 281 are above 60 years old.

MOH said it is monitoring five large active clusters with new cases.

Among them, Tampines Dormitory saw the most number of new cases - 35. There are a total of 216 cases in the cluster.

United Medicare Centre, a nursing home at Toa Payoh, saw 15 new cases, and now has 50 cases. Of the 50, 39 are residents, 10 are staff and one is a household member of a case.

Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 saw six new cases, bringing the total number of infections to 107, while Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre saw one new case, and the total number of cases there is now 326.

The largest cluster highlighted was Woodlands Dormitory, which added 11 new cases. It now has a total of 406 cases.

MOH said the transmission in all dormitory clusters was among residents and there was no evidence of spread outside the dormitories.

The ministry added that so far, about 600,000 eligible people have been invited to receive their Covid-19 vaccine booster doses.

A total of 357,247 people have received their booster shots and another 95,000 have booked their appointments.

Read the full MOH press release here.