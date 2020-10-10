Three free night clinics for migrant workers

Migrant workers who feel unwell at night can now seek help at three free night clinics located in regional medical centres around the island.

Since Aug 28, 13 regional and on-site medical centres have been set up to meet the healthcare needs of migrant workers.

These have been complemented by mobile clinical teams and tele-medicine using the FWMOMCare app, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a statement yesterday.

However, the physical centres currently operate until 6.30pm.

The night clinics are open from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily and allow workers to seek face-to-face help beyond the previous operating hours.

They are located at Space@Tuas Recreation Centre in the south-west, Cochrane Recreation Centre in the north and Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre in the east.

MOM had earlier said that as dormitories continue to be at risk of new infections, migrant workers who reside there can use only government-provided initiatives for non-emergency medical attention.

The medical centres provide simple acute and chronic care management, as well as mental healthcare, similar to the outpatient services provided by some general practitioners in the community.

To supplement this, telemedicine is available at all hours. And when an emerging cluster is detected, mobile clinical teams can also be activated.

MOM said its Assurance, Care and Engagement Group hopes that the night clinics will encourage migrant workers to seek medical attention when they need it.

The group will evaluate the response to the night clinics and see if more such facilities are required.

Employers and dormitory operators can make a booking through the managing agent in charge of the dormitory's region. The agent will then arrange transport to the night clinics for the workers if they are residing in dormitories.

Those who wish to make an appointment for their workers at Space@Tuas Recreation Centre should call 8349-1374, while the number for Kaki Bukit Recreation Centre is 8933-7687.

Employers and dormitory operators scheduling appointments for their workers at Cochrane Recreation Centre before 5.30pm can call 8933-7756, and 8544-4250 for appointments from 6.30pm.

For workers residing in the community, such as in Housing Board flats or private residential premises, no transport will be provided.

Employers will need to arrange transport for them instead.

MOM said the fight against Covid-19 is the shared responsibility of migrant workers, employers and dormitory operators.

It added: "Continued vigilance is critical, and migrant workers should not return to work if they feel unwell.

"Instead, they should seek medical attention immediately at one of the medical centres or through telemedicine, and abide by safe management measures.

"Together, we can contain the spread of Covid-19."