Thousands take free ARTs at test centres

About 3,500 people took free supervised self-administered antigen rapid tests (ARTs) at quick test centres (QTCs) and combined test centres (CTCs) on Wednesday, the first day of a new scheme to ease the load on general practitioner clinics and polyclinics.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had announced on Tuesday that from Wednesday to March 15, Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms can visit a test centre to take a supervised self-administered ART for free, and get their results reflected in their HealthHub records.

MOH told The Straits Times on Thursday that the tests are available to anyone aged three and above, although children aged three to 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver who is aged 21 or older. This caregiver may have to help administer the test if the child is unable to do so.

Adjunct Associate Professor Tan Tze Lee, president of the College of Family Physicians Singapore (CFPS), said CFPS was supportive of MOH's move and the feedback from doctors has been positive.

He said that since the start of Chinese New Year, more patients with acute respiratory illness have shown up at clinics, which resulted in increased waiting time for patients.

He added that the majority of Covid-19 patients seen at clinics thus far have had mild symptoms or were in the low-risk category.

"The diversion of low-risk and asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic patients to QTCs and CTCs will alleviate unnecessary burden on front-line healthcare workers," said Prof Tan, adding that this enables the clinics to better provide medical care to patients.

He said CFPS hopes that employers and schools will support the new initiative and recognise the positive ART results in lieu of medical certificates (MCs).

Dr Dale Lim, a family physician at The Tenteram Clinic in Whampoa, agreed that the new scheme will help reduce the current workload at clinics and allow staff to attend to those who have stronger symptoms or are unable to safely care for themselves.

But despite seeing a 15 per cent increase in patients following the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, he said that as at Wednesday, he had not diverted any patients to the test centres, as most people who go to his clinic have symptoms that are significant enough to warrant an assessment.

He added that it would not be advisable to redirect patients who have already shown up at his clinic to the test centres, as they typically need his help to allay their concerns, as well as advice on how to minimise spread in their homes.

Diverting such patients would also result in them having to travel even farther to the test centres - sometimes via public transport, said Dr Lim.

Family physician Quah Soon Wee of Crossroads Family Clinic in Tampines said he generally will not send Covid-19 patients with symptoms away as his clinic is a Public Health Preparedness Clinic, and he swabs children and infants as well.

"A majority of my Covid-19 patients have symptoms. They need medications and they need an MC to rest. So I think it is reasonable for these patients to seek treatment at a GP clinic and I will attend to them," he said.

"Some are also confused by the different protocols and it is our role as GPs to help them navigate (these) and allay their anxiety."

But he noted that there is a small number of patients who visit his clinic while asymptomatic, following a positive self-administered ART. His staff will now divert them to the test centres instead if they want to confirm their results.

Dr Leong Choon Kit, a family physician at Mission Medical Clinic in Serangoon, said GPs may find it hard to divert patients because of the bonds they have formed over the years.

"These are my regular patients with whom we have a very strong doctor-patient relationship. They trust us and it is hard for us not to reciprocate. We are here for them in good times and in bad times," said Dr Leong.

He added that it is important to tackle other issues that lead to the high volume of patients at clinics.

"Many companies and schools are still asking for certifications from their employees and students. That is creating a lot of mess and confusion out there," he said.

"The authorities need to make sure these entities follow the official rules and guidelines."