Singapore residents above 70 can register for Covid-19 vaccination before roll-out for seniors starts on Feb 22

SINGAPORE - Seniors aged 70 and above who are anxious to get the Covid-19 vaccine early, but have not received their letter of invitation, can book an appointment by indicating their interest on the website preregister.vaccine.gov.sg.

The site says: "Appointment slots are being progressively rolled out to seniors 70 years old and above. Please register your interest and we will notify you through SMS when you can make appointments online."

"If you are unable to submit this form but wish to proceed, please approach a community centre, or call MOH Covid-19 Hotline at 1800-333-9999 for assistance," the site adds.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced last Friday (Feb 12) that mass vaccination for the elderly will start from next Monday, following the pilot scheme for seniors in Ang Mo Kio and Tanjong Pagar.

The Straits Times understands that letters are being sent out in batches to invite the elderly to get the vaccine. The letters will provide a 10-character unique code which is needed to book an appointment to get the vaccine.

They can call the Ministry of Health (MOH) Covid-19 hotline to find out if their letter has been mailed out yet.

Those who indicate their interest in getting the vaccine on the official vaccine webpage will receive an SMS on their mobile phone with a link that allows them to book an appointment.

They will first have to fill in information such as date of birth and NRIC number.

They can then choose from a list of locations, such as some general practitioner (GP) clinics, polyclinics and vaccination centres at community clubs, around the country.

They will have to book two dates that are 21 to 28 days apart, since everyone will need two injections to get the full protection from the vaccine.

Singapore has so far approved the use of vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Both vaccines have been shown to be about 95 per cent effective against the coronavirus that is causing the pandemic.

The two Pfizer-BioNTech injections should be given three weeks apart, while the second Moderna injection is 28 days after the first. Experts have said that a few days of delay will not reduce the efficacy of the vaccines.

So far, more than 250,000 people have received at least one jab, while 55,000 - including PM Lee - have been fully vaccinated with both the required doses.

The vaccine is free for everyone living here, and the vaccination exercise for the entire eligible population is expected to be completed by September.

These two vaccines have been approved only for use in people aged 16 years and older.

Some people, such as those with severe allergic reactions or who are immuno-compromised, should talk to their doctors about whether to get the vaccine.