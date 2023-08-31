Award-winning cardiologist has performed more than 11,000 procedures

SINGAPORE - Professor Tan Huay Cheem, who took home the National Outstanding Clinician Award on Thursday, has done more than a whopping 11,000 procedures as an interventional cardiologist treating patients with coronary artery disease, and continues to perform them very regularly.

At 60, the senior consultant at the National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS) still sees about 50 to 60 patients a day, three days a week, and is at the catheterisation lab doing procedures up to twice a week, with 24/7 call duty once a month.

“I still do calls (call duty) just because I feel that it is such a gratifying experience to be able to save people with heart attacks from a near life-threatening situation and get them back to health,” he said.

He has worked only at one hospital and never left the public sector, as emergency service is where he thrives. It is where he is fulfilling his life purpose of saving lives, which was ignited by his mother’s death.

It’s a story he has previously shared with the media – how he, at 26, had come home to find her collapsed in the bathroom. He performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her but failed to save her from the sudden cardiac arrest, so he decided he would focus on saving other people’s lives.

“So I continue to render my skills to those who really need it,” he said in an interview earlier this week.

“I feel that it’s important that I’m able to practise evidence-based medicine the way it should be, without consideration of other factors, like financial ones and so forth.”

It is not just the clinical work, but also his contribution in elevating the cardiology service here to world-class standards, that landed him the award.

Among his achievements, he conceived the idea of a network that directs all patients with heart attacks to the National University Hospital for maximal salvage of damaged heart muscle.

“If you have a heart attack and are living in the western part of Singapore, when you call the ambulance, it will take you to NUH (National University Hospital). You don’t go to AH (Alexandra Hospital), you don’t go to Ng Teng Fong (General Hospital), because this is where the surgical backup... the best resources are,” said Prof Tan.