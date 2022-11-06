The causes of mental health issues go beyond the pandemic. Here’s why

A psychologist, Dr Fisher, 58, spent the last 10 years researching the effects of early life experiences on brain development. He also developed early childhood intervention programmes for children from challenging socio-economic backgrounds.

Dr Fisher shares some of his thoughts.

Q: What is mental health and how important is it to individuals and society?

A: Physical health is only one part of well-being. The extent to which people have difficulties with their emotions, moods and behaviour can have devastating impacts on individuals and their relationships.

Poor mental health can also increase the risk for obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other diseases of ageing. This means we must pay closer attention to emotional well-being and mental health when assessing overall health.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical conflicts and climate change, it has become very difficult for people globally, especially the young.

To them, the world doesn’t seem to have the same predictability as before – that is if you work hard, you’ll get ahead and things will be okay.

Today’s uncertainty is a cause of much anxiety when thinking of the future ahead.

Q: Mental health issues such as depression and anxiety have risen in recent years, particularly among the young. Why is this so?

A: Historically, we knew that emotions fluctuate during childhood and adolescence, and didn’t consider it as a clear psychological or psychiatric diagnosis such as adult depression.

But awareness has increased in recent years. Social media has contributed to this as more people share information openly and freely, changing the way people perceive mental health issues.

Social forces are also a concern for the young. It affects their perception of the future, more so than adults, who have generally achieved financial security, established professions, built relationships and have families.

For the young who are developing their identity, it seems harder for them to achieve those things in what is perceived as an uncertain environment.