Tech initiatives to get people to improve lifestyle

Plans are under way to use technology to nudge more Singaporeans to stay healthy.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Amrin Amin, who chairs the HealthySG Taskforce, said last Saturday that two tech-related initiatives are in the works.

One is e-health coaching, involving smart wearable devices like steps trackers to track things like sleeping habit, heart rate and diet.

"With this, we can plan, make adjustments and monitor health targets. Health Promotion Board, Singapore, will partner industry to roll this out," Mr Amrin said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The second is a one-stop digital platform for people to store their health information and track indicators such as weight-loss targets and immunisation schedules.

"Like a health booklet which parents use to track (their) child's development progress, we're thinking of an e-booklet for all ages. The plan is for this digital health platform to be hosted on HealthHub," he added.

"In line with self-empowerment, individuals can input health indicators that they are interested to measure like weight-loss target, immunisation schedules, etc."

Mr Amrin noted that 300 Singaporeans from all walks of life have shared ideas on staying healthy at various #HealthySG task force conversations. The series was started to get feedback on measures to encourage healthier lifestyles.

He was at the final session at the Enabling Village on Saturday morning, where he shared these tech-related initiatives with participants.

"Taking responsibility for one's health, personal empowerment rank high on people's minds. In the end, friends, family and government can nudge, but ultimately health is a personal choice," he said in his post.

"Technology can help us make informed decisions and remind us to stay on target."

He added that the authorities are still discussing and brainstorming these proposals, and will announce full recommendations in July.