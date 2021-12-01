Teamwork, basic research key to scientific excellence: DPM Heng

The quick roll-out of 10 Covid-19 diagnostic tests by a local medical technology hub has been attributed to strong collaboration between researchers, clinicians and companies.

The teamwork, as well as tapping basic research to produce real-world impact during crises such as the pandemic, was illustrated by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday at the 2021 Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) Scientific Conference, which also marked the agency's 30th anniversary.

He was referring to the Fortitude test kits developed in record speed by A*Star's Diagnostics Development Hub with a biotech firm early last year. The kits were then sent to more than 40 countries.

"Scientific breakthroughs are seldom about a lone genius having a eureka moment. Often, the breakthroughs involve multiple teams working in collaboration and building on work by previous generations of scientists," he said.

Beyond the pandemic, this multidisciplinary approach will be used to find solutions to the world's toughest problems, such as climate change and the ageing population.

"Innovation often happens at the intersection of disciplines," said Mr Heng at the event held at Resorts World Convention Centre.

The annual event, held in a hybrid format this year, brought together scientists and industry players from Singapore and several other countries.

Mr Heng said that while one of science's key aims is to meet the immediate needs of society, strong investment in basic research is equally important to ensure that Singapore continues to excel in science and technology.

Basic research refers to a type of investigation that aims to improve knowledge and theories. It may take decades to bear fruit.

He highlighted the contributions of A*Star's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, which has been at the forefront of basic research in the biomedical sciences since 1985.

"Its basic research has been useful in helping us understand how diseases work at a molecular level, informing the development of effective drugs and therapeutics."

Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng, who was guest of honour at A*Star's 30th-anniversary dinner yesterday evening, said: "Without early R&D investment in this (biomedical) field, we would not have been able to roll out Singapore-made diagnostic test kits so quickly in our track-and-trace efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Under Singapore's Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 plan announced last year, one-third of the $25 billion budget will go towards basic research.

Said Mr Heng: "Not all scientists are interested in commercialising their research. Some prefer to devote themselves to basic science and we are committed to walk this journey with them."

Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister, reiterated that the science and technology sector will continue to grow its talent pool.

"The Government will continue to invest in talent development schemes such as increasing the number of A*Star postgraduate scholarships and traineeships, and the introduction of Research Internship Awards for undergraduates."

The Research Internship Award was introduced last year to provide research-related internship opportunities for university students studying science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Successful applicants are posted to research institutes under A*Star.