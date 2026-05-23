TCM practitioners can join hands with eligible clinics to manage patients’ health: Koh Poh Koon

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Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Koh Poh Koon said the effort aims to develop innovative care models for residents inclined towards TCM.

SINGAPORE – Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners and registered clinics will be able to submit proposals to jointly manage the health of Singapore residents from next week.

Announcing this on May 23, Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Koh Poh Koon said the effort aims to develop innovative care models for residents inclined towards TCM, to help improve their overall health outcomes.

“As we are in new territory, we will begin with a small-scale proof of concept and set strict requirements to ensure safe and quality care,” he said at the inaugural National Exemplary Traditional Chinese Medicine Practitioners Awards 2026 held at Pan Pacific Singapore.

“Participating TCM clinics and practitioners must be accredited, and Healthier SG clinics must have been onboarded for at least one year.”

In his speech, Dr Koh did not specify the date from which proposals can be submitted to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The ceremony marked the last event presided over by the colorectal surgeon as an office-holder for the ministries of health and manpower.

Dr Koh had announced the previous day that he would resign from politcal office on June 1 due to family reasons.

In his speech, he said the Government envisions TCM providers contributing to preventive care.

This, for example, can be through dietary and lifestyle advice, and referring patients to Healthier SG clinics for fully subsidised vaccinations and screenings, added Dr Koh.

He said MOH will also be engaging with the TCM community in July to provide more details about a new accreditation framework for practitioners and services.

Dr Koh said the ceremony, co-organised by MOH and the Academy of Chinese Medicine, Singapore, extends the recognition given to Western medicine doctors and nurses in Singapore to the TCM community.

He noted that the profession has grown significantly from the initial 1,000 practitioners, when the TCM Practitioners Board was established to regulate TCM practitioners in 2000, to more than 3,500 today.

He said: “The creation of (the awards) is a natural step. It affirms an inclusive healthcare landscape where professionals from both Western medicine and TCM are recognised for their expertise, dedication and their service.”

Two recipients were recognised for significantly elevating the quality and safety of TCM treatment through their clinical work and research facilitation, while another two practitioners were lauded for their contributions in teaching, mentoring and inspiring their younger colleagues.

They were each awarded a trophy, a certificate signed by Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung, and a $5,000 cash prize.

Dr Goh Chye Tee, who received the Outstanding TCM Educator Award, was recognised as a pioneer of the modernisation and internationalisation of TCM education in Singapore.

The 76-year-old played a foundational role in the Nanyang Technological University-Beijing University of Chinese Medicine double-degree programme, integrating modern biosciences, clinical TCM training and bilingual communication, said Dr Koh.

Dr Goh Chye Tee received the Outstanding TCM Educator Award. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Speaking to The Straits Times, Dr Goh said he is happy that the Government is giving more attention and effort to supporting TCM practice and education in Singapore, noting how all training prior to NTU’s was offered by private institutions.

Out of an interest in medicine, the accounting professor by training began studying TCM part-time in his 40s while teaching at NTU’s School of Accountancy.

Dr Goh said: “In retrospect, looking at the situation right now with artificial intelligence taking a lot of work from accountants, I made the right choice to switch to a second profession.”