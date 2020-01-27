Wuhan virus: Taxi firms will waive rental fees for cabs if drivers are quarantined

SINGAPORE - Any cabbie who needs to be quarantined for the Wuhan coronavirus will not have to pay rental fees for their taxis, ComfortDelGro and Premier Taxi said on Monday (Jan 27).

Premier Taxi is also encouraging its staff who are returning from China to take a break before returning to work.

ComfortDelGro employees returning from China are being directed to take a 14-day leave of absence on their return.

This mirrors a Government measure to impose compulsory leave for workers in the healthcare, eldercare and pre-schools sector who have been to China.

ComfortDelGro managing director and group chief executive Yang Ban Seng said: "The inability to drive has a direct impact on their livelihood and we will assist as best we can."

The mandatory leave will count as paid leave, which comes on top of the annual leave entitlement.

ComfortDelGro will also work with the National Taxi Association and the National Transport Workers' Union to help affected drivers and extend assistance, including financial aid from its Cabby Hardship Fund.

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng told a briefing by the inter-ministry task force to fight the virus that travel on MRT trains and taxis has been assessed to have a low risk of transmission of the disease.

"Nonetheless, given that there were different cases that travelled by these transport (means), our concern is, in fact, to protect taxi drivers because of their being in an environment with continued exposure to many passengers," said Mr Ng.

Taxi drivers affected by quarantine measures are also being checked regularly.