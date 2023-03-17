Fixing faulty genes to help you live longer and better

Prof Cook went on to co-found a biotechnology company Enleofen Bio, spun off from Duke-NUS and SingHealth to develop an antibody drug against the IL11 gene. This attracted the attention of the pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim, which has acquired worldwide exclusive rights from Enleofen to develop related drugs.

Prof Cook reveals an antibody drug against IL11 will be tested in humans later this year to see if it is safe, with the hope that it might then be used to treat fibrotic lung disease – a chronic condition that makes it difficult to breathe and which is so far incurable.

On top of developing antibody therapies for treating disease genes, Prof Cook is also contributing his time to creating gene-editing technologies that can offer hope to people who carry genes that predispose them to cardiovascular disease. He is part of a team that won a global award from the British Heart Foundation last year.

Passion for research

While he has worked largely on cardiovascular disease in the past and continues doing so, Prof Cook says he is not restricted by the subject and goes where the science takes him. “Most recently we have been working a lot on kidney disease, which is a huge problem in Singapore and the region,” he says.

He sees great value in doing research in Asian and Singaporean populations. “The disease areas we are currently focused on, that include heart, kidney, liver and ageing diseases are a huge cause of ill health and economic strain in Singapore and the region,” he notes.

He and his team are currently working on finding a way to stop diseases of ageing with a single type of medication. “The initial results look very promising.”

“Professor Cook’s research, being conducted in multi-racial Singapore, can significantly help us understand how different genetic makeup impacts the chances of cardiovascular disorders,” says Belinda Tanoto, Member of the Board of Trustees, Tanoto Foundation.

Improving lives, developing potential

Singapore’s quality healthcare and research ecosystem has drawn Tanoto Foundation to focus its medical philanthropy efforts here. Since 2009, it has spent close to $21 million in Singapore towards research and advocacy of various treatments for major health issues, such as cardiology, oncology and diabetes.

Partnerships between the private and public sectors are key in achieving impactful results, and Tanoto Foundation’s role is to provide catalytic funding to kick-start research efforts that would attract more resources and investments along the way, Ms Tanoto says.

“We are passionate about advancing medical research and development to help more people extend and enhance their health-span,” she explains.

In addition to supporting research, Tanoto Foundation is also committed to developing a talent pool of future medical professionals through the Tanoto Scholarship and its accompanying leadership development programme, BEACON (Be Empowered and Active to Contribute to the Nation), offered to students in local universities, with many being medical undergraduates.

“There is a growing trend of cutting edge research moving to Asia. Singapore plays a significant part in this due to both its world-class infrastructure for research, collaboration and creativity, and deep pool of top-tier research talent based here,” adds Ms Tanoto.

With Tanoto Foundation’s support of the work Prof Cook and his team are doing in the areas of heart disease and other related conditions, a potential breakthrough in this area of healthcare could be on the horizon. This exciting prospect is testament to the Foundation’s belief in improving lives and bringing about positive change, through medical research and beyond.



