Tan Tock Seng Hospital nurses innovate to further improve patient care

SINGAPORE - Nurses at Tan Tock Seng Hospital are putting an innovative spin on patient care by designing and optimising products that can improve the lives of those under their charges. Shabana Begum highlights three recent innovations by the nurses.

Getting a grip on falls among the elderly

Senior nurse manager Loh Sok Hiang and a group of nurses felt compelled to design a suitable, sandal-like footwear after coming across cases of frail elderly patients suffering falls in the wards and bathrooms, largely because they were not wearing proper shoes or sandals.

The footwear they came up with is white with a reflective strap, so that patients can easily spot them in the dark.

More importantly, the sandal-like footwear is designed to be light with anti-slip features, and quick-drying.

Ms Loh, 44, said that some of the elderly patients were victims of road accidents, and were barefoot when they were admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

While some nurses, over the years, have taken the initiative to buy proper shoes for their patients, Ms Loh felt more could be done.

Work on the Silver Generation Footwear started in 2016, and over three years, the nurses worked with a physiotherapist, an occupational therapist and a manufacturing vendor to zero in on the final design.

A critical feature of the footwear is the anti-slip base. "This is very important for the elderly because a main trigger of their fall was that their shoes had soles with little grip," Ms Loh said.

Patients can buy the footwear for $14.98 from the hospital's pharmacy.

Since late 2019, when it was rolled out, over 900 inpatients and outpatients have bought it.

On top of using the footwear in the wards and bathrooms, some patients use it during their rehabilitation sessions. So far, no falls have been attributed to the Silver Generation Footwear, said Ms Loh.

AI 'guardians' alert nurses if patients in trouble



As part of a demo, a staff from the external vendor who helped to build PreSAGE, is posing as a patient who is about to leave the bed, which sets off the alarm under PreSAGE. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Nurses are trialling a bedside alarm system that allows them to respond to patients more quickly by picking up abnormal beeps from medical equipment.

The artificial intelligence (AI) technology can be trained to recognise sounds that could indicate when machines such as non-invasive ventilators are malfunctioning.

It could prevent a situation where a nurse attending to a patient in an isolation room is unaware of a problem with a patient in another room.

The Bedside Alarm Recognition system is being tested in single-bed rooms of various wards at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

It will set off an alarm outside the room if, for example, it hears a beep from an infusion pump that indicates the drugs it is administering to the patient are not flowing into the body properly.

The technology picks up only machine sounds, so patients' privacy is not compromised.

It was designed and developed by the hospital's nursing division and a technology partner.

It is not the only AI-powered device that watches over patients at the hospital.



As part of a demonstration, a TTSH nurse is about to attend to a "patient" when the PreSAGE bed-fall surveillance and prevention prediction system alarm (right) goes off. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Thermal cameras installed in the patient's room will send an alarm to the nurses' station when they are about to get out of bed.

This can prevent patients from falling because the nurses will reach them before they leave the bed, said Ms Wendy Leong, 41, senior nurse manager at TTSH.

Other common fall prevention tools such as weight-sensing mats on mattresses will be triggered only when patients are out of bed, she noted.

The system, called PreSAGE, was trained with more than 11,600 hours of thermal camera data from 80 patients at high risk of falling.

PreSAGE is being used at a ward with 15 single-bed rooms at the hospital. There are plans to deploy the system in all the single-bed and isolation rooms - comprising a total of more than 100 beds - by the end of the year.