Swab tests done for all nursing home residents and staff

After one round of surveillance swab tests conducted on about 13,200 residents and 9,000 staff of nursing homes, only five have tested positive for Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The five cases had all been previously reported. Four are residents of Orange Valley Nursing Home and one is a staff member from Ren Ci @ Ang Mo Kio. The cases were reported on May 21 and May 8, respectively.

This comes as MOH confirmed 518 new coronavirus cases in Singapore yesterday, bringing the total number of cases here to 34,884. Of the new cases, 516 were migrant workers residing in dormitories.

There were no imported cases, and 99 per cent of the new cases are linked to known clusters.

Of the remaining two cases, one was a 73-year-old Singaporean woman who first had symptoms last Tuesday. The other was an 18-year-old male permanent resident who first had symptoms last Thursday.

Both cases are currently unlinked and were confirmed to have Covid-19 on Saturday, said MOH.

A new cluster in a dormitory at 128 Tuas South Avenue 3 was also confirmed yesterday, while a cluster at the Institute of Mental Health has been closed as no new cases were linked to it for two incubation periods of the virus, or 28 days.

MOH also said it has found links for two previously unlinked cases between May 24 and Saturday.

MOH also yesterday added Parkway Parade shopping centre, in Marine Parade, to the list of places visited by community cases. A confirmed case had visited the mall between 3pm and 4pm on May 20.

Apart from Parkway Parade, other places visited by community cases while they were infected include wet markets, supermarkets, hawker centres, and malls such as Jurong Point, Bukit Panjang Plaza, Jem and Junction 8.

Update on cases

New cases: 518 Imported: 0 In community: 2 (both Singaporeans/PRs; no work pass holders or work permit holders) In dormitories: 516 Active cases: 13,162 In hospitals: 321 (eight in ICU) In community facilities: 12,841 Deaths: 23 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 9 Total discharged: 21,690 Discharged yesterday: 972 TOTAL CASES: 34,884

The full list of places, along with the dates and times when the locations were visited by the patients, can be found on MOH's website.

Those who have gone to these places should monitor their health closely for 14 days from the date they visited, said MOH, adding that they should visit a doctor promptly if they develop fever, respiratory symptoms or loss of taste or smell.

Those who were identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.

The daily average for new community cases has decreased to four in the past week from six the week before, said MOH.

Across the same periods, the number of unlinked cases has remained stable at an average of two per day.

Yesterday, MOH also said 972 more patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 21,690.

Currently, 321 confirmed cases are still in hospital with eight of them in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 12,841 are isolated and cared for at community facilities, which are for those with mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Singapore has seen 23 deaths from Covid-19 complications, and nine patients who tested positive for Covid-19 died of other causes.