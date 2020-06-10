Swab test generally painless but there might be some discomfort

As schools reopen following the circuit breaker measures, the multi-ministry task force has expanded the list of people who will be actively tested for Covid-19 infection to include students aged 13 and up who have acute respiratory infection. Such tests may be done at clinics and polyclinics under the Swab And Send Home programme.

The Straits Times spoke to two doctors from such clinics - family physician Dale Lim of The Tenteram Clinic and general practitioner Raymond Ong of Intemedical 24h clinic (Ang Mo Kio) - to find out more about what such testing might mean for you or your child.

Q What is an acute respiratory infection?

A This refers to any infection within a group of illnesses that affect the sinus, nose, throat or lungs - regardless of whether one has a fever. A sore throat, cough or runny nose would fall under this category.

"Acute" here refers to the condition's sudden onset of symptoms that have a short course, as opposed to chronic conditions such as diabetes, and not the severity of one's condition.

Q What is the Swab And Send Home (Sash) programme?

A Previously, all swab tests for Covid-19 were done at hospitals.

In April, however, ST learnt that this was extended to polyclinics and some general practitioner clinics. This helps to strengthen active case-finding in the community, as well as reduce crowds at hospitals.

Under the programme, patients who meet certain criteria are swabbed and then sent home to wait for their test results.

Their swab samples are sent to a lab, and testing can take up to three working days.

Q Is it free to get tested?

A The swab test itself is free, although you may have to pay a fee for consultation and medication at the clinic where you are diagnosed.

Q Does getting tested hurt? What does it involve?

A Testing is generally painless, although there may be some degree of discomfort or ticklishness, and you may feel like sneezing or coughing during the process.

It involves inserting a small flexible stick with a tiny brush at its tip into the nostrils to collect nasal fluids, and capture any viral particles in the process.

The entire process takes less than half a minute.

Some patients may experience a slight nosebleed, but this is safe and there is nothing to worry about.

Q Can I refuse to be tested?

A It is strongly encouraged that you be tested if you meet the criteria - not just for public health reasons, but also because it will allow you to receive timely and appropriate treatment if you have Covid-19.

Ask ST

If you have a question about the easing of restrictions, e-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

While doctors cannot compel you to get tested, the authorities have powers under the law to mandate testing, although they prefer to encourage patients to step forward and get tested on their own accord.

Q Can I get tested even though I am well?

A No. Testing resources are currently limited, so there is a need to prioritise those who are at a higher risk of infection or spread.

Your doctor will determine if you meet the swabbing criteria based on your clinical condition and circumstances.

Q Must I take precautions when returning home to wait for swab results?

A You are advised to avoid taking public transport. Instead, take your own private transport, a taxi or a private hire vehicle.

If you are taking either of the latter two options, wear a mask and sit alone in the back seat. The windows of the car should be wound down and the air-conditioning switched off.

Q How about when I am at home waiting?

A You are advised to isolate yourself at home while waiting for the results. Stay in a separate room at home and minimise contact with other family members, especially seniors. This means you should ideally use a separate toilet, and not share meals with your family.

Maintain good personal hy-giene such as washing hands with soap and water frequently, and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

If you find it difficult to main-tain this separation, it may be a good idea to find alternative li-ving arrangements.

To play it safe, assume you are Covid-19 positive until you are told otherwise.

Q How will I know when the results are ready?

A Your doctor will call to inform you of the swab test results, whether they are negative or positive. You may also get a call from the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

Q Where can I go to get tested?

A Tests can be carried out at polyclinics and clinics under the Sash programme.

If you are assessed to have symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 but your doctor is unable to carry out a swab, you will be referred to another healthcare institution that has the ability to test you.