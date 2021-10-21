Suspension of visits to hospitals, residential care homes extended till Nov 21

SINGAPORE - Physical visits to hospitals and residential care homes will continue to be suspended until Nov 21, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday (Oct 21).

The suspension is to protect healthcare capacity and vulnerable seniors as Covid-19 cases in the community are rising, MOH said.

The suspension had previously been set to run till Saturday (Oct 23) for hospitals, and till Sunday for residential care homes.

The announcement by MOH comes a day after the authorities said Covid-19 restrictions will be extended by a month until Nov 21.

MOH said that over the past two weeks, the rise in Covid-19 cases in the community has increased admissions to hospitals.

It noted that there were several new Covid-19 clusters among patients and residents in the hospitals and residential care homes.

To mitigate the risk of large outbreaks, booster vaccinations have been ramped up for healthcare workers and seniors, including those living in residential care homes, MOH added.

Some patient groups would be allowed one pre-designated visitor, with one visit per day. MOH said hospitals can grant such exemptions on a case-by-case basis.

These include patients who are in critical condition, children or babies, mothers who are due to give birth or have delivered, and those who require additional care support from caregivers.

The measure also covers the assistance of inpatients who have mental incapacities or family members who are undergoing caregiver training to better care for their loved ones after discharge.

Patients who are in critical condition will be allowed five pre-designated visitors, with up to two visitors allowed at the bedside at one time, said MOH.

All visitors will have to show a negative antigen rapid test result taken within the last 24 hours before being allowed to visit the wards, regardless of their vaccination status, except for people who have recovered from Covid-19 and are able to present a valid pre-event test exemption notice.

It added that all approved visitors must wear face masks with good filtration capability at all times, which include surgical masks and reusable masks that are made of two layers of fabric.

There will also be no eating or drinking in the inpatient wards. Visitors cannot use the patients’ toilets in the wards and must avoid sitting on patients’ beds.

MOH added that during this suspension period, residential care homes may allow, at their discretion, visits for cases such as residents who are critically ill. Visitors will be subject to visitor management measures.

Residential care homes will also be focusing on rolling out booster vaccinations for their residents.

“As residents of care homes tend to be more susceptible to severe illness if infected, we strongly encourage all next-of-kin of residents to support their loved ones in getting vaccinated and/or receiving their booster dose once eligible,” said MOH.

“This would ensure that they have a high level of immunity and are protected from severe disease.”

Hospitals and residential care homes will continue to offer caregivers or next of kin the option of telephone or video calls as an alternative to physical visits.