Suspension lifted for two caterers involved in food poisoning cases

The suspension of two caterers - Mum's Kitchen Catering and its subsidiary Cherish Delights - was lifted yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said.

Their operating licences were suspended by SFA on Sept 10 and 11 respectively, after the authorities were notified of two separate outbreaks of gastroenteritis. The outbreaks involved 40 cases in total, in which people had consumed food from the two catering companies between Aug 31 and Sept 4.

Three people who fell ill were hospitalised and have since been discharged.

No hygiene lapses were observed during inspections of the two caterers' Bedok North Street 5 premises following the outbreaks, said MOH and SFA in a joint statement yesterday. The authorities are investigating the cause of the gastroenteritis.

Both catering companies have disposed of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items. They have also cleaned and sanitised their premises, including equipment and utensils.

The caterers have submitted plans on enhanced food safety regimes, including processes to ensure their staff practise good food hygiene and proper food preparation at all times.

Their food handlers have since re-attended and passed the Basic Food Hygiene course, while their food hygiene officers have undergone retraining and passed the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course.

SFA will continue to closely survey both caterers to ensure they adhere to their submitted plans.

The agency advised members of the public to seek medical attention early if they experience any gastroenteritis symptoms, which include diarrhoea, vomiting, fever or abdominal pain.