Surge in number of firms here

The number of home-grown medical technology companies more than doubled to about 300 last year from 2014. More than half are start-ups.

The pandemic has spurred firms to transform digitally and the interest in medical technology has grown markedly, experts said. The pandemic "has tested the global healthcare system and accelerated the need for the healthcare sector in Singapore to transform to meet the new demands today", Enterprise Singapore said.

