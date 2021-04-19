Medtech

Surge in number of firms here

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The number of home-grown medical technology companies more than doubled to about 300 last year from 2014. More than half are start-ups.

The pandemic has spurred firms to transform digitally and the interest in medical technology has grown markedly, experts said. The pandemic "has tested the global healthcare system and accelerated the need for the healthcare sector in Singapore to transform to meet the new demands today", Enterprise Singapore said.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 19, 2021, with the headline 'Surge in number of firms here'.
