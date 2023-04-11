Supporting medical advances requires rethink of healthcare financing policies: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Singapore needs to support and embrace technological advances in medical science, such as precision medicine, gene editing and artificial intelligence (AI), but remain aware of the risks and pitfalls, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

He said this is a period of major breakthroughs in medical science. For instance, with precision medicine, individual variations in genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors can be considered when predicting the health risks of individuals and determining the most effective prevention and treatment strategies.

At the same time, there will likely be a proliferation of experimental treatments, such as genetic therapies, Mr Ong added.

Experimental treatments tend to work only on a small minority, so mass deployment of new treatments must be subject to evidence-based clinical development and evaluation of cost and medical effectiveness, said Mr Ong on Tuesday, as he outlined his ministry’s plans following the President’s Address at the opening of the second session of the 14th Parliament.

Even as new medical technology becomes established, it will likely be costly and deployed only in specific circumstances, he said.

“This would require a rethink of our healthcare financing policies, especially the role of medical insurance and MediShield Life,” he added.

We may also need new legislation to safeguard moral and ethical standards in the practice of new medical technology such as precision medicine, the Health Minister said.

MOH will undertake this long-term effort in partnership with researchers, physicians, economists, bioethicists, regulatory bodies and the public, to reap the benefits of these new solutions, said Mr Ong.

Becoming healthier is also a key theme of his ministry’s plans, as improving the health of Singapore’s population through effective preventive care that spans the entire life of an individual will be a major focus in the coming years.

This includes health efforts targeted at pregnant women and their spouses to promote good health from the womb, to partnering other ministries to incorporate health education in the schools, to empowering adults to take charge of their health through Healthier SG. As they become seniors, they will be able to age well in the community.

Mr Ong also said that the support for palliative care will be strengthened, and that they will seek to fulfil the wishes of the great majority to die in the comfort of their homes.

With the emphasis on preventive care, Singapore will need to review its healthcare financing policies to make them more premise-neutral, and ensure support is available regardless of where care is sought, said Mr Ong.