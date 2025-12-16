Support immunity, increase energy, sharpen focus: How a healthy gut helps you feel your best

Experts from Amway Singapore explain how a balanced gut, supported by plant nutrients, may help improve digestion, boost your immune system and keep you alert

From digestion to immunity to mental sharpness, a healthy gut keeps you at your best.

People today are living longer, thanks to advances in medicine and healthcare. However, those extra years are not always spent in good health. Modern lifestyles have led to sedentary habits, high stress levels, poor sleep and nutrient-deficient diets, leaving many feeling low on energy and prone to digestive or immune issues.

Mr Michael Duong, managing director of Amway Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines, notes: “Modern diets are sensorially rich, nutritionally poor and calorically intense. We have access to a lot of food, but we are not consuming the right nutrients that support the body’s basic functions.”

A healthy gut does not just aid digestion; it also plays a key role in overall well-being as it houses many of our immune cells, he adds.

When gut bacteria are balanced, the body absorbs nutrients more efficiently, helping to provide energy and maintain stamina throughout the day. The gut also communicates with the brain, influencing mood, focus and mental clarity. That is why supporting gut health with the right nutrients can help you feel more alert, resilient and ready for daily challenges.

To address the lack of key nutrients in modern diets, Amway focuses on phytonutrients – plant nutrients – to nourish the body’s cells through the gut. Says Dr Shyam Ramakrishnan, director of research and development (product development) for Amway South-east Asia, India and Taiwan: “Phytonutrients are the fuel. Colourful vegetables and fruits play a powerful role in improving gut health.”

Amway’s curated plant-based solution, Gut Morning, comprises three components which not only feed good bacteria but also support a healthy gut lining, while introducing more beneficial bacteria in the gut. PHOTO: AMWAY SINGAPORE

It begins in the gut

“Genetics impacts anywhere from 3 to 10 per cent of your overall health,” says Dr Shyam. “In science, we call genetics a ‘loaded gun’, meaning it contains the ammunition but the trigger has to be pulled by the environment.”

“For instance, I may be born with a certain gene which predisposes me to diabetes or hypertension, but what triggers that is my lifestyle, the way I take care of myself,” he adds.

Dr Shyam describes the gut as our “second genome” as its microbiome – the microbes living there – can influence our well-being and contribute to our immunity, mood and energy levels, depending on how well they function.

The gut microbiome is influenced by our environment, which also includes the food that we eat, he notes.

“Immunity starts in the gut,” explains Dr Shyam. “An unhealthy gut microbiome can lead to the bad absorption of food, which can then create a leaky gut, where the intestinal lining becomes damaged and allows toxins and bacteria to pass into the bloodstream.”

Typical symptoms of poor gut health include irregular bowel movements and other stomach issues such as bloating, irritable bowel syndrome and indigestion.

To support gut health, Amway has curated a plant-based solution called Gut Morning, comprising three components: Nutrilite Mixed Fiber Powder, Nutrilite All Plant Protein Powder, and Nutrilite Balance Within Probiotic, adds Mr Duong.

The Mixed Fiber Powder provides fibres that help feed good bacteria in the gut. The All Plant Protein Powder delivers 8g of easily digestible protein per 10g serving to support a healthy gut lining while the Balance Within Probiotic adds beneficial bacteria to help maintain natural levels in a balanced gut.

The phytonutrients for AmCELL were identified by Amway using AI technologies that scour scientific papers and analyse various plant components. PHOTO: AMWAY SINGAPORE

Nourishing your cells for youthful energy

Beyond supporting gut health, phytonutrients can also provide nourishment for the cells.

In the past five years, Amway has adapted artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that can scour scientific papers and analyse various plant components.

Says Mr Duong: “We specifically designed our latest offering, AmCELL, to include active ingredients that can increase the body’s ability to address the 12 hallmarks of cellular ageing, including cellular damage, cell repair and cell energy.”

What Amway scientists identified were key phytonutrients such as ellagic acid, rutin and quercetin, Cyanidin 3-O-galactoside and Gallic acid which can positively directly impact many of the hallmarks of ageing.

These serve to fuel the cells, repair, protect them and more; coming from various botanicals and herbs. These include pagoda tree flower, dendrobium orchid prized for their longevity, chokeberry, pomegranate and gooseberry.

From left to right: Mr Michael Duong, managing director of Amway Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines; Dr Shyam Ramakrishnan, director of research and development (product development) of Amway South-east Asia, India and Taiwan; and Ms Amanda Kok, general manager of Amway Singapore. PHOTO: AMWAY SINGAPORE

A holistic approach to health

Amway also emphasises community-based lifestyle changes for improved well-being.

Ms Amanda Kok, general manager of Amway Singapore, notes that many Singaporeans suffer from stress, sleep deprivation and fatigue, which adversely impact their health.

The company runs a 60-day Healthier Me programme, supported by trained health coaches.

“In the 13 years since the programme began, we have trained over 1,300 health coaches and guided more than 16,000 participants on their journey to better health – with most successfully achieving their goals,” says Ms Kok.

“As part of an increasingly health-conscious and well-informed nation, we want to empower our fellow citizens to live a healthier and more purposeful life.”