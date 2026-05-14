At SkinLab The Medical Spa, treatments that combine IPL and laser technology can address multiple skin concerns commonly seen in Singapore

Light-based treatments may be suitable for those looking to improve skin tone and texture without a more invasive procedure.

In Singapore’s hot and humid climate, avoiding the sun is almost impossible – and according to Dr Kelvin Chua, founder of SkinLab The Medical Spa (SkinLab), the effects can show up on the skin in more ways than one.

“Even with umbrellas, hats and sunscreen, prolonged ultraviolet exposure can lead to sun spots. The humidity can also clog pores and make them appear enlarged. For those with sensitive skin, conditions like rosacea may flare up,” he explains.

These are among the most common concerns reported by individuals seeking treatment at SkinLab. Yet while many turn to skincare and routine facials for a quick fix, they may not always be enough to address issues that lie beneath the surface, says Ms Yeon Soo, senior skin consultant at SkinLab.

“A traditional facial is like a ‘surface refresh’. It’s wonderful for relaxation, deep cleansing and hydration. However, it can’t change things deep under the skin,” she says.

According to Ms Yeon, light-based treatments provide a more targeted option for specific concerns. “They go into the deeper layers to physically break down sunspots, shrink blood vessels and stimulate new collagen production,” she explains.

She breaks down the two common types – laser and IPL – in simple terms: “A laser uses a single, focused beam of light, like a spotlight, for very specific problems. IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) uses a broad spectrum of light, like a camera flash, to treat multiple concerns like redness and brown spots at once.”

She adds: “Think of these treatments as ‘smart energy’ for your face. A cream or serum sits on top of your skin and primarily reaches the upper epidermis. Conditions such as pigmentation and rosacea may require treatments that can reach deeper below the surface.”

In light-based treatments, the light is attracted to “targets” such as dark pigment or redness, says Ms Yeon. “When the light hits these targets, it turns into gentle heat, breaking down the imperfections and telling your skin to start its natural healing and renewal process.”

Target multiple skin concerns at once

Light-based treatments today may also integrate multiple technologies into one session, with some quick enough to fit into a lunch break.

One example is the Stellar M22 , a non-invasive treatment offered by SkinLab. It combines IPL and laser technology in one machine to tackle tone, texture and redness.

Each Stellar M22 treatment begins with a personalised consultation, where the therapist assesses your skin type, sun exposure history, goals and sensitivity levels before selecting suitable settings. PHOTO: SKINLAB THE MEDICAL SPA

Says Ms Yeon: “The Stellar M22 is suitable for those with sun damage, such as pigmentation and sunspots; uneven skin tone, including redness and broken capillaries; or early signs of ageing such as fine lines and wrinkles. It can also revitalise dull, tired-looking skin and reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and acne scars.”

The machine uses different filters and settings, which are adjusted by SkinLab’s therapists to target different depths and colours in the skin.

As Ms Yeon explains, dark melanin is absorbed by the light energy, which breaks pigment into tiny particles that are gradually cleared by the body. The light energy can also be adjusted to only “see” red. It then heats up tiny red blood vessels that show up as redness under the skin, causing them to shrink and fade away.

A broader setting may be used on dull-looking skin to gently heat the whole surface, which “wakes up” the collagen, she says. “By clearing these ‘distractions’, your natural, even skin tone shines through.”

The settings are determined only after a consultation to understand the individual’s skin type, lifestyle, sun exposure history, products used, skin goals and sensitivity levels, she adds.

Done in an hour

Each Stellar M22 treatment at SkinLab lasts 60 minutes. Following the consultation, skin is double cleansed and toned with acupressure. Facial hair may also be shaved if necessary.

The Stellar M22 Laser IPL is then carried out, which most people find very tolerable, notes Ms Yeon. This is because the device has a built-in cooling tip called CoolScan that remains cold against the skin for comfort.

After this, a customised mask is applied, followed by sunblock or moisturiser.

The Stellar M22 treatment combines IPL and laser in one session to target concerns such as pigmentation, redness, uneven tone and enlarged pores. PHOTO: SKINLAB THE MEDICAL SPA

Downtime is minimal, though some may experience mild redness, similar to a minor sunburn, or slight swelling that lasts for a few hours to a day. This can usually be covered with make-up before the individual heads back to work or a social event, says Ms Yeon.

“It’s a non-invasive option for busy professionals who want to seek treatment without having to hide away at home to recover.”

Most notice an initial glow and skin that feels smoother. Darker spots may also appear like “coffee grounds” for a few days before flaking off, which is all part of the healing, she adds.

“You’ll notice your skin tone looking more even as the targeted pigment begins to fade,” she says.

During this recovery period, Ms Yeon advises to keep skin hydrated with a gentle moisturiser and protect it with a high-SPF sunscreen daily.

“Your skin may be more sensitive after treatment, so you must shield it from the sun to prevent new spots from forming.”

A series of three to five sessions, spaced about a month apart, is usually recommended by SkinLab’s therapists for optimal results.

Says Ms Yeon: “Think of your skincare routine as daily maintenance and light-based treatments as a deep overhaul. By clearing the deep-seated pigment and refining the skin texture with Stellar M22, your daily skincare products can actually penetrate better and work more effectively.”