Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam to be disinfected after visitor tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Sultan Mosque in Kampong Glam will be closed for disinfection on Friday (Aug 28) after a visitor to the mosque last Tuesday (Aug 18) later tested positive for Covid-19.

The mosque will reopen on Saturday (Aug 29), said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Thursday night.

"The infected individual did not exhibit any symptoms when he visited the mosque, and was only subsequently tested positive for Covid-19," Muis added in its Facebook post.

Muis said that people who were at the mosque between 2.30pm and 3pm last Tuesday should monitor their health until Sept 1 and to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

Contact tracing by the Ministry of Health is ongoing and the patient's close contacts have been quarantined.

"This incident is a timely reminder of the importance of the safe management measures in place at the mosque, so that we are able to immediately take corrective action and not have to close the mosque for an extended period," Muis said.

Muis also stressed the importance of abiding by safe entry measures to facilitate contact tracing in the case of an infection.

Bookings for Friday's congregational prayer will be automatically voided and those who had obtained slots for Friday prayers will be eligible to book for future slots, subject to availability.