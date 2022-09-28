Ways to strengthen your joints and muscles for better mobility and balance

Climbing the stairs, taking a walk and maintaining balance are common activities that most people take for granted. That is, until these activities become increasingly difficult and force you to become more aware of how you move – and feel.

The causes could be the wear and tear of joint cartilage, as well as the loss of muscle mass, all part of the natural aging process.

Product researcher at Suntory Wellness Research Centre, Dr Tomohiro Rogi (PhD), shares tips on how you can support your muscle and joint health so you can continue to live life to the fullest.

Q: Why is it important to take care of your muscle and joint health as you grow older?

On average, muscle mass decreases by 40 per cent from the age of 20 to 80. With weakened muscles, the loss of personal independence is accelerated and simple tasks may become arduous. In addition, research shows that sarcopenia (a type of age-related muscle loss) negatively affects balance and increases risk of falls among seniors. Older people with moderate to severe sarcopenia also run a higher risk of disability compared to those with normal muscle mass.

Structural cartilage components such as glucosamine and chondroitin decrease with age too. In Singapore, osteoarthritis affects 10 per cent of the adult population, especially women aged 50 years and above.

Q: What can seniors do to build muscle mass?