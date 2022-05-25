How to strengthen your body and protect it from viruses

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, there has been much news about how to boost one’s immune system to protect against the virus.

Like influenza, Covid-19 is a contagious viral infection that affects the respiratory system.

Unlike bacterial infections, viruses cannot be treated by antibiotics. It is up to your body’s immune system to fight off the Covid-19 virus.

This has also led to many people thinking that they would develop natural immunity against the virus after they have successfully fought it off and would be less likely to be reinfected.

Studies show that recovered patients develop immunity to the virus, but the immunity wanes over time and it is possible to be reinfected. A study by the National Centre for Infectious Diseases shows that a person’s immunity to Covid-19 can last anywhere from 35 days to 41 years.

Hence, it is important to strengthen the body’s immune system to benefit overall health.

Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) may be able to contribute to this. Chang Le TCM Wellness Clinic’s physician Lee Teck Chaw explains how applying TCM principles can support a healthy immune system.

Q. What is the function of the immune system and how does it protect our body?

In TCM, the immune system is commonly referred to as positive energy. It acts as a shield and protects us from negative energy, which may include pathogens such as viruses and bacteria that may invade the body and cause disease.

There is constant wrestling between these two types of energy. However, there are several ways to enhance the positive energy in our bodies.

One of the simplest ways to start is to cultivate a positive and compassionate mindset. TCM principles believe that selfless and benevolent actions benefit us more than others, and thus can contribute to our immune system.