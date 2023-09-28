Straighten and whiten your teeth: How this quick, non-invasive dental treatment can improve your oral health

Dr Tan explains that this is because these attachments or brackets are bonded for long periods of time to the patient’s teeth. This makes teeth challenging to clean, which can result in plaque or bacteria build-up and caries. The mechanical removal of brackets can also damage tooth enamel, and the adhesive that is left behind can attract and trap plaque, causing decay and discolouration.

That is why Smile Inc introduced Straight White Teeth (SWT), a customised solution born out of Dr Tan’s three decades of experience, which is designed to correct a range of dental conditions with just one procedure, and without extractions.

The non-invasive SWT is an alternative to traditional braces and aligners for adults looking to straighten their teeth. It can also be a more efficient and effective alternative to getting conventional crowns and veneers.

How the Straight White Teeth procedure works

SWT is a versatile treatment that can address a range of teeth concerns.

If you have dark triangular gaps between your teeth due to tooth movement from a previous orthodontic treatment, SWT can be used to recontour and enhance the shape and proportion of the teeth, closing off the gaps to prevent food from getting trapped, says Dr Tan. It can also address tooth discolouration, patchiness, or uneven shade and texture.

He says: “SWT can rejuvenate the teeth’s surface to make it smoother and whiter, and easier to clean. When the gaps are narrowed, they will not trap excessive plaque and will be more resistant to discolouration.”

If you want to straighten your teeth, but prefer not to use braces or aligners, SWT can help you do that through contouring and adding resin and ceramic. Another added benefit: The SWT procedure will focus only on specific areas of the teeth that require contouring. “Only the area or angle that needs to be addressed will be treated, instead of the entire tooth surface,” says Dr Tan.

Other dental conditions SWT can alleviate include crooked front teeth, gaps between the front teeth, protrusions, rotated front teeth, overly large or small-sized teeth, uneven asymmetrically shaped or positioned teeth, sharp-fanged front teeth, jagged and chipped incisor teeth, collapsed front teeth, and missing teeth.