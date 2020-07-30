Stay-home notice for all travellers

Since June 18, all travellers to Singapore have been issued a stay-home notice (SHN) and tested for the coronavirus.

Currently, they are allowed to serve the notice at their own places of accommodation if in the previous 14 days before arriving they had remained in Australia (except Victoria state), Brunei, Macau, mainland China, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam. All other travellers entering Singapore will serve their notice at dedicated facilities.

Those who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents will be required to pay for their stay at such facilities, where applicable.

Singapore citizens or permanent residents who left Singapore from March 27 despite travel advisories against doing so will also have to pay for their stay at these facilities.

Those with extenuating circumstances, such as medical conditions or mobility issues making it difficult for them to stay in the dedicated facilities, should provide their details at go.gov.sg/shnhotelneeds

They can also contact the SHN helpline on 6812-5555 for further assistance.

Before the end of the SHN period, most travellers will be scheduled to take a Covid-19 test at a designated community testing facility.

They will receive information on the scheduled appointment slot and venue through an SMS notification sent to their registered local mobile number or a call, or be informed of these details at the facility they are staying at.

Timothy Goh