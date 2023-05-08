A&E alternatives: Where to seek help quickly for non-emergency conditions like sprains and high fever

When an elderly parent falls or a child experiences stomach cramps or high fever, most caregivers would rush them down to the accident and emergency (A&E) department of the nearest hospital.

However, going to the A&E department can potentially mean a long waiting time before you get to see a doctor and get a diagnosis.

Take the children’s emergency department at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and National University Hospital, for instance. About 80 per cent of its patients last year did not require hospitalisation and were discharged after their visits, according to the Ministry of Health.

A contributing factor for the long wait times at the emergency department is the lack of awareness of where else to seek medical attention, says Dr Sanjeev Shanker, emergency medicine specialist and family physician at StarMed Specialist Centre, conveniently situated above the Farrer Park MRT station.

“We’ve never had an option other than general practitioners (GP) and A&E for the past 50 years. People go to the GPs for minor conditions like mild respiratory infections and the management of chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure. For everything else, they rush to the A&E,” he adds.

Besides GPs and hospitals, there are alternative options, such as urgent care facilities, to seek medical care. Urgent care typically refers to conditions that require early attention but are not life-threatening. In 2019, a public hospital reclassified their A&E department as an Urgent Care Centre after a renovation to focus on non-emergency procedures.

Since then, a few more urgent care centres have been established in Singapore, one of them being StarMed Specialist Centre’s urgent care centre, which opened three months ago.

For non-life threatening conditions

Dr Sanjeev says that at StarMed’s urgent care centre, patients wait an average of 15 minutes to see a doctor. But when should you go to an urgent care centre instead of the A&E department at a hospital?

He says: “Think about your condition and ask yourself: Are you concerned about something that is going to kill you or are you in danger of losing your limbs or vision? If the answer is no, then Urgent Care is an excellent option.”

Non-life threatening conditions that do not warrant a visit to the A&E department include sprains, fractures, cuts and abrasions, Covid-19 with mild symptoms, food poisoning, allergic reactions, stomach pain, among others.

For young children who develop a sudden fever or after minor falls, there is also no need for parents to send them to the hospital.

Dr Sanjeev says: “Majority of these cases are not urgent. If the child has mild symptoms, the doctor will most likely give them medications and send them home. But they would have waited six hours for that.”

However, if your child is having a seizure, is unconscious or has been involved in a major accident, then go to the emergency department at once.

For the elderly, common symptoms such as abdominal cramps and bloatedness do not usually warrant a visit to the A&E department, says Dr Sanjeev. It is the same with fever – caregivers tend to panic when their parents have fever, thinking that it may be caused by a serious condition such as pneumonia.