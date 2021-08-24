Staff who avoid jabs may be told to pay for regular tests

All employers have been urged to consider implementing a regime for employees to get vaccinated or undergo regular tests.

As part of efforts to boost vaccination rates, employers may also ask staff who are eligible but choose not to be vaccinated to pay for regular testing, and exclude them from medical benefits linked to Covid-19.

Employers should not terminate or threaten to terminate an employee on the basis of vaccination status alone. But they can terminate an unvaccinated employee who does not comply with reasonable vaccination-differentiated workplace measures.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) and Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), which released the guidelines yesterday, said employers should follow the example set by the public service in putting in place the requirement.

The advisory supersedes the one released last month, which states that employers may make vaccination a requirement for workers in higher-risk environments.

The tripartite partners said employers can require medically eligible workers who are not vaccinated to bear additional costs under the regime.

For example, employers may recover from these employees the cost of test kits and stay-home notice accommodation that is incurred over and above those of vaccinated employees.

The tripartite partners said these expenses can be recovered either through salary deductions or requiring these employees to pay the relevant service provider directly.

In terms of leave, they said unvaccinated employees may be discharged later from treatment, or may be served with longer periods of movement restrictions compared with vaccinated employees.

In such situations, employers can deduct the additional days served by a medically eligible but unvaccinated employee from the person's leave entitlements.

"If leave entitlements have been exhausted, employers may require such an employee to go on no-pay leave," said the tripartite partners.

Sectors subjected to the vaccinate or regular test regime from Oct 1 include healthcare, eldercare and settings with children aged 12 years and below. Sectors involving interaction with customers in higher-risk mask-off settings, such as dining establishments and fitness studios, also have to implement the regime.

MOM, NTUC and SNEF said employers should prepare their workforce early in the lead-up to Oct 1. The tripartite partners also said employers may adopt differentiated workplace measures for vaccinated and unvaccinated employees in their workforce. This may be done in consultation with the unions, if applicable.

In terms of Covid-19 tests, they said employers which voluntarily adopt the vaccinate or test regime can subject unvaccinated employees to more tests than other employees. Guidelines by the Ministry of Health recommend testing twice a week for unvaccinated employees in selected sectors.

For work and social events, employers may require unvaccinated employees to undergo pre-event testing. They may also implement reduced group sizes when unvaccinated employees participate.

On the deployment of workers, MOM, NTUC and SNEF said: "While employers may continue to deploy unvaccinated employees in higher-risk activities with regular testing, they can also decide whether to redeploy these employees to another job with lower risk of Covid-19 infection, commensurate with the employee's experience and skills, as per existing redeployment policies."

Employers implementing the vaccinate or regular test regime can also request employees to produce proof of vaccination.

Employees who do not give proof would be treated as unvaccinated and would be subject to more stringent measures.