ST Podcast: Why sleep habits need to be formed when young

Health Check Ep 9: Why sleep habits need to be formed when young

9:35 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Tuesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living, debunks the myths, and examines the impact of national policies with expert guests.

ST correspondent Joyce Teo and podcasting head Ernest Luis host Prof Michael Chee, the director of the Centre for Cognitive Neuroscience at the Duke-NUS Medical School, a prominent sleep expert who wants to change how we think about sleep. He was asked the following questions:

1. Are we sleeping more than our neighbours in the region? What’s the evidence?

2. We all know we should prioritise sleep but many of us don't get a full night's sleep. Can we make up for the lack of sleep on weekends, or by taking afternoon naps?

3. Why do we need to have sufficient sleep?

4. What causes insomnia and is it normal for the elderly to have poor sleep?

5. Should offices have sleep pods?

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

