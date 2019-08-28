ST Podcast: When we should be worried about colorectal cancer

Health Check Ep 17: When we should be worried about colorectal cancer
9:44 mins
Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and debunks the myths with expert guests.
In this episode, ST correspondent Joyce Teo and podcasting head Ernest Luis host Dr Lai Jiunn Herng from Lai Endoscopy and Colorectal Surgery at Mount Elizabeth Medical Centre.
They discuss the symptoms of colorectal cancer, the No. 1 cancer here in Singapore.
They ask him the following questions:
1. Does bleeding in our stools mean we may have cancer?
2. What types of abdominal pain are cause for concern?
3. Should we be worried about unusual toilet habits?
4. What can we do to reduce our risk of colorectal cancer?
Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Subscribe, like and rate our Health Check podcast on:
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGY
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLN
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg