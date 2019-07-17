ST Podcast: Student burnout - How parents can spot it

Health Check Ep 14: Student burnout - How parents can spot it

11:01 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and debunks the myths with expert guests.

In this episode, ST correspondent Joyce Teo and podcasting head Ernest Luis asked Dr Lim Boon Leng, a psychiatrist at Gleneagles Medical Centre, to share more on student burnout.

Burnout is a condition that was classified - by the World Health Organisation in late May 2019 - as an occupational phenomenon and not a medical condition. However, burnout is not a condition that is specific to the workplace. Students can get burnout too.

Dr Lim answers the following questions:

What are the early signs and symptoms of student burnout to watch out for?

How serious is student burnout?

What happens if your child is experiencing burnout?

If your child is burnt out, should you keep him from school?

What causes student burnout and what can parents do?

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Subscribe, like and rate our Health Check podcast on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGY

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXP

Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLN

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg