ST Podcast: Forget about raising your good cholesterol?

Health Check Ep 15: Forget about raising your good cholesterol?

19:12 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and debunks the myths with expert guests.



In this episode, ST correspondent Joyce Teo and podcasting head Ernest Luis host Dr Michael Lim, the medical director of MWH Heart, Stroke & Cancer Centre, who's also the honorary president of the Asian Society of Cardiology.

They ask him for tips on how to change lifestyles to prevent cardiovascular disease, like heart attacks or strokes.

Dr Lim answers the following questions:

1. Why is it hard for us to get a heart attack or stroke, when these conditions are common? (0:40 mins)

2. What is the simplest and cheapest way to prevent a heart attack? Drink enough water (4:04)

3. Why is good cholesterol obsolete today? (5:18)

4. Diabetes is a key risk factor, and Singapore is waging war against it. What else can we do to address this risk? (10:10)

5. Why it is better to have more and smaller meals daily (11:40)

6. How do we monitor our blood pressure levels, and what to look out for when doing so? (12:37)

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

