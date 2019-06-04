ST Podcast: Fact-checking common myths about colorectal cancer

Health Check Ep 12: Fact-checking common myths about colorectal cancer

9:54 mins

ST correspondent Joyce Teo and health reporter Rei Kurohi interview Professor Francis Seow-Choen (pictured centre), a colorectal surgeon from Concord International Hospital.

He lays out the facts about colorectal cancer, which is the number one cancer in Singapore, and answers the following questions:

1. What is colorectal cancer? (0:33)

2. What are the biggest misconceptions about this cancer and why? (0:48)

3. What role do dietary factors like sugar intake play? Can vegans and vegetarians get colorectal cancer? (2:37)

4. What about environmental factors causing colorectal cancer? (5:50)

5. When should we start going for screening and how often? (6:55)

Professor Seow-Choen also says that family history and genes determine the first cause of colorectal cancer. But 80% of all patients also do not have any family history, so environmental factors and ageing come into play next.

