ST Podcast: Coping with ADHD

Health Check Ep 19: ADHD is my superpower

14:42 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and debunks the myths with expert guests.

In this episode, ST correspondent Joyce Teo and podcasting head Ernest Luis host Dr Munidasa Winslow, a well-known addictions expert and the founder of Promises Healthcare. He reveals how he found out he has attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a condition characterised by inattention, impulsive behaviour and/or hyperactivity, in adulthood.

He also touches on the following points:

1. The quirks and challenges of ADHD

2. ADHD is not a real disorder and other myths

3. How you can cope with ADHD

4. One way his family copes with his ADHD

5. Why ADHD is a super power

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

