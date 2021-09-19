S'pore's new Covid-19 cases cross 1,000 mark; unvaccinated man, 90, dies from complications

SINGAPORE - Singapore saw its 60th Covid-19 fatality when an unvaccinated 90-year-old man died on Friday (Sept 17), said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday.

Singapore also saw more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, with a total of 1,009 new cases reported, the highest daily number since April 23 last year.

The man had a history of cancer, heart disease and pneumonia and was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Friday with symptoms, and tested positive for Covid-19 infection that day.

Of the 1,009 cases, 926 were cases in the community and 78 cases were among dormitory residents.

Of the local cases on Saturday, 269 are seniors above 60 years old.

There were also five imported cases.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 76,792.

There was also a new Covid-19 cluster at Pfizer Asia Pacific with 22 cases.

Of these, 20 are staff and two are cleaners. MOH said the facility is not involved in vaccine production.

There are currently 863 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, up from 813 the day before.

There are also 105 cases in need of oxygen supplementation and 18 in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 100 are seniors above 60.

MOH also said some of Singapore's public hospitals are experiencing a surge in the number of patients who have rushed to their accident and emergency departments with mild acute respiratory infection symptoms.

It urged those with mild symptoms to consult a general practitioner at a Swab and Send Home clinic instead.