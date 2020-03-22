S'pore's Covid-19 deaths

75-year-old linked to church cluster

The 75-year-old Singaporean woman who became the first patient to die of Covid-19 was linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore. Known as Case 90, she had no recent travel history to China.

She had reported the onset of symptoms on Feb 9 and sought treatment at a general practitioner's clinic that day, as well as on Feb 17 and Feb 23. She was taken in an ambulance to the emergency department of Tan Tock Seng Hospital on Feb 23 and immediately isolated.

Subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 infection that afternoon. She was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and died at 7.52am yesterday.

She had a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension.

Her church said in a statement shortly after news of her death: "As this is one of the first Covid-19 deaths in Singapore, we are not sure what can or cannot be done with regard to the funeral arrangements. Her family would make the final decision on the funeral details." The church and her family member's church may assist in the arrangements, it added.

Prior to being admitted, she had kept mostly to her home in Bishan Street 12, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said earlier.

She is linked to the second largest virus cluster in Singapore with 33 patients and which comprises two church sub-clusters. One of them, the Grace Assembly of God church, has 23 patients, including the church's senior pastor. The woman's church had 10 patients.

Indonesian man who was sick when he arrived

The 64-year-old Indonesian man died at 10.15am at the NCID.

He was recorded as Case 212 and arrived in Singapore from Indonesia on March 13. MOH had said he reported the onset of symptoms on March 9 and had been hospitalised in Indonesia for pneumonia. Upon arrival here, he sought treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, and was referred to NCID that day.

Subsequent test results confirmed Covid-19 on March 14.

This case is linked to Case 289, a 62-year-old man classified as a locally transmitted case. The 62-year-old was a contact of the Indonesian and was confirmed to have Covid-19 on March 18.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan conveyed the information to his counterpart Retno Marsudi in a call. The embassy said it "will continue to coordinate with the Health Ministry to monitor the development of other Indonesian patients with Covid-19 treated in Singapore".

Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Ngurah Swajaya said the embassy is still coordinating matters with the deceased's family.

Sue-Ann Tan