Coronavirus: S'porean girl, 2, among 18 cases in community

Infections in the community have increased, with a two-year-old Singaporean girl among the 18 new community cases of Covid-19 announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 17 other community cases were four Singaporeans, one permanent resident (PR), two work pass holders and 10 work permit holders.

Ten of the community cases are linked to previous cases or clusters.

The other eight are currently unlinked. Of these, five cases are asymptomatic, and were picked up as a result of MOH's proactive testing as they work in essential services.

The remaining three cases had been tested under the enhanced criteria where all individuals aged 13 and above who are diagnosed with acute respiratory infection are swabbed at first presentation to a doctor.

MOH said: "This allows us to detect infected individuals early and to quickly contain further spread, as well as milder cases that have a short duration of infection."

It added that epidemiological investigation is in progress for these cases.

The serological test results for two cases were positive, which indicate likely past infections. The test results for the remaining cases are pending.

Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village is among the places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said MOH yesterday. It was visited by a confirmed case from 6.15am to 7.15am on June 21.

Toast Box and Courts at Jurong Point were visited by confirmed cases on June 28 from 3.20pm to 4.50pm. The same day, Fengshan Market and Food Centre was also visited by a confirmed case from 8.30am to 9am.

Update on cases

New cases: 136 Imported: 7 In community: 18 (5 Singaporeans; 1 PR; 2 work pass holders; 10 work permit holders) In dormitories: 111 Active cases: 4,333 In hospitals: 212 (2 in ICU) In community facilities: 4,121 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 12 Total discharged: 40,429 Discharged yesterday: 324 TOTAL CASES: 44,800

Another two locations - a FairPrice supermarket at Jurong Point and NTI Food Court in Jurong West - were also visited by confirmed cases from 2.10pm to 2.40pm and 6.30pm to 7.30pm on July 1, respectively.

Those who were at these places at the time should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit, MOH said.

The full list of locations and the times the Covid-19 patients were there can be found on MOH's website.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories make up the remaining 111 cases, taking Singapore's total to 44,800.

The clusters at Jurong Apartments, Seatown Dormitory, and the dormitories at 566 Woodlands Road and 143 Tuas View Square have been cleared and now house only recovered individuals and those who have recently tested negative for Covid-19 infection. As a result, the clusters there are now closed.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased to an average of 10 per day in the past week, from an average of seven cases per day in the week before that. The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to an average of five per day in the past week, from an average of three cases per day in the week before that.

With 324 cases discharged yesterday, 40,429 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 212 patients remain in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit, while 4,121 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 12 who tested positive have died of other causes.