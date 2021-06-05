S'pore to bar short-term visitors with travel history to Guangdong

All short-term travellers with an air travel pass who have travelled to Guangdong province in China within the last 21 days will be barred from entering Singapore from tomorrow.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday that the tightened border measures come amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Guangzhou.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders entering Singapore with a travel history to Guangdong within the last 21 days will also have to serve a seven-day stay-home notice (SHN) at their residence.

They will have to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival, as well as before the end of their SHN.

These new measures will kick in at 11.59pm today.

MOH said: "All other travellers departing from mainland China who have been in mainland China, excluding Guangdong province, in the last 21 days prior to travel will continue to be subject to a Covid-19 test upon arrival at the airport in lieu of their SHN."

It was earlier announced that travellers from China will be allowed to go about their activities here without the need to serve SHN if their Covid-19 PCR test is negative upon arrival.

Guangzhou, the provincial capital of Guangdong, has been grappling with a growing number of Covid-19 cases since last month, with the authorities trying to control infections with mass testing in some hot-spot districts.

Xinhua reported yesterday that Guangdong province registered nine new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Eight of these were in Guangzhou, and the remaining one in Foshan.

As at Thursday, Guangdong has reported a total of 2,509 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 1,042 imported ones, according to the provincial health commission.