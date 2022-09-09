S'pore seniors showed resilience in managing Covid-19 pandemic stressors: NUHS study

SINGAPORE - Older adults were hit emotionally when the fear of Covid-19 forced them to retreat into their homes, but they subsequently showed a strong sense of independence, awareness and initiative in managing their physical and mental well-being, a new study has found.

This resilience was largely thanks to the support from their family, particularly adult children, and community service providers, the study by the National University Health System (NUHS) found.

Associate Professor Tan Ker Kan, head and senior consultant at the division of colorectal surgery at the National University Hospital (NUH) and its medical board vice-chairman of research, led the study.

He said the findings reaffirm the value of the work of community service providers, who reached out to seniors via phone calls and digital tools when face-to-face visits were not possible.

Prof Tan and his team wanted to find out how the pandemic impacted seniors, who were more vulnerable. Moreover, overseas studies have shown that the elderly were at higher risk of developing anxiety and depression during the pandemic.

But most of the seniors interviewed by the NUHS team put any negative assumptions to rest. The team spoke to 62 able-bodied seniors aged 65 to 84, living in HDB flats in Pioneer, Buona Vista, Bukit Batok and Sengkang, from January to June this year.

Explaining the seemingly small sample size, Prof Tan said at a media briefing on Friday that this was a qualitative study, where respondents were not restricted by closed-ended questions. It meant that they had to be willing to commit 30 to 40 minutes on the survey questionnaire.

The seniors were recruited by the Pioneer and Ulu Pandan constituency offices, the Silver Generation Office (SGO) - the outreach arm of the Agency for Integrated Care - and other community partners.

Prof Tan, who is also the assistant dean of research at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, said the questions included how Covid-19 measures had affected respondents' routine, health and relationships; what their key difficulties of living with Covid-19 had been; and what the silver lining of living with the pandemic had been.

The team also interviewed 14 staff of community service providers such as BCare, Viriya, Tzu Chi and the SGO.

Madam Lam Chwee Gek, 65, a volunteer turned full-time digital ambassador with the SG Digital Office, who was at Friday's media briefing, told ST that she spent many months convincing her husband Ng Say Seong, 66, to learn to use digital tools.

Mr Ng said he has friends who refused to pick up digital skills, but that such skills have proven to be very important and helpful.

He also said he and his wife could spend more time and have dinners with their adult children who worked from home during the pandemic.

Another retiree at the briefing, Mr Francis Soong, 68, was happy he has not been left behind by the digital revolution, having learnt how to use digital payment platform Paylah and other tools from Madam Lam.