Singapore has begun temperature screenings at Changi Airport for all travellers arriving from Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province, after a mysterious pneumonia outbreak there affected more than 40 people.

Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases, said there is no need for travellers to cancel their trips to Wuhan, but they should follow the advice from the Ministry of Health and monitor the situation there.