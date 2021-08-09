S'pore residents can walk in for Covid-19 jabs at 37 vaccination centres from Aug 10 without appointment

SINGAPORE - From Tuesday (Aug 10), all Singaporeans, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders will be able to walk into any of the 37 vaccination centres here to get their jabs without a prior appointment.

The Ministry of Health said in an update late on Monday (Aug 9) night that those aged 12 and above who have yet to come forward for their first dose can now walk in to any of the 26 vaccination centres offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine without an appointment.

Since mid-July, seniors aged 60 and above have been able to walk into any vaccination centre, polyclinic or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic to receive their vaccination without an appointment.

The move was aimed at increasing vaccination rates among the elderly, who are most at risk of developing serious illness if they were to be infected with the virus.

Since last Monday, those aged 18 and above have also been allowed to walk in to any of the 11 community vaccination centres offering the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine without a prior appointment.

As at Sunday, 70 per cent of the population have completed their full vaccination regimen under the national vaccination programme and 79% of the population have received at least one dose.

"Vaccination remains a key enabler in our fight against Covid-19. We urge all who are eligible to be vaccinated," said MOH.

Individuals can also continue to book appointments at this website to get vaccinated.