S'pore researchers in global search for Covid-19 vaccines

Researchers in Singapore have joined hands with their overseas counterparts in the race to discover vaccines or treatments for Covid-19.

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research has partnered with Japanese pharmaceutical company Chugai Pharmabody Research to develop an antibody that targets specific areas of the coronavirus, preventing it from infecting cells.

Duke-NUS Medical School, together with United States medicine company Arcturus Therapeutics, is working on a vaccine that gets the human body to produce part of the virus in order to fight it.

From the private sector, biotechnology firm Immunoscape has joined local and overseas partners to study how patients' immune systems react to the coronavirus.

Home-grown contract development and manufacturing organisation Esco Aster is also collaborating with US biotech company Vivaldi Biosciences to develop a vaccine that protects against Covid-19 and the flu, and can be easily adapted if the coronavirus mutates.

