35-year-old among 14 new Covid-19 deaths in S'pore; 3,099 new cases

SINGAPORE - There were 3,099 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday (Nov 12), up from 2,396 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily report.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate rose to 1.04, up from 0.87 on Thursday.

The infection rate refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A rate that is more than one suggests the number of new weekly infections is still increasing.

"The week-on-week ratio has increased due to the relatively low number of cases during the Deepavali public holiday last week," said MOH.

The Straits Times understands this is because there were fewer swabs done over the Deepavali public holiday at Public Health Preparedness Clinics and polyclinics.

This is the first time the infection growth rate has risen above one after nine consecutive days below one.

Fourteen more people aged between 35 and 102 have died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said.

All of them, except an unvaccinated case, had various underlying medical conditions, said the ministry, without giving further details.

The 35-year-old had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had multiple medical conditions, MOH added.

The latest deaths take Singapore's total number of fatalities to 562.

The new infections comprised 2,965 cases in the community, 128 in migrant worker dormitories and six imported cases.

Friday's community cases included 479 people aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 233,176.

MOH said there are currently 280 patients who require oxygen supplementation in general hospital wards, 31 who are unstable and are being closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 75 who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU.

The overall ICU utilisation rate on Friday was at 67 per cent, down from 68.9 per cent on Thursday, said MOH.

Of the 400 ICU beds, 106 are currently occupied by Covid-19 patients.

Another 162 beds are occupied by those with non-Covid-19 conditions and 132 beds are empty.

One new case was reported on Friday at the Institute of Mental Health, bringing its cluster to 412 cases.

Other clusters under close monitoring are Safari House Preschool (Toa Payoh), NTUC Health Nursing Home (Geylang East) and Surya Home in Buangkok. These clusters each reported two to three new cases.

