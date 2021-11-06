S'pore reports 3,035 new Covid-19 cases as weekly infection growth rate rises slightly

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate rose slightly to 0.83 on Saturday (Nov 6), up from 0.81 on Friday.

This is the fourth day in a row that it has dropped below one since the Ministry of Health (MOH) started reporting the figure.

The infection rate refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before.

A weekly infection growth rate that is more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is still increasing.

The overall utilisation rate of the intensive care unit (ICU) also increased on Saturday, at 72.8 per cent - up from 68.6 per cent on Friday, said MOH.

Twelve people aged between 60 and 98 have died of complications linked to Covid-19.

All had various underlying conditions, said MOH in its daily update, without giving further details.

The new deaths take Singapore's death toll to 480.

MOH reported 3,035 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 215,780.

Read the full MOH press release here.