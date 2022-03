S'pore reports 24,080 new Covid-19 cases, 1,726 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - A total of 24,080 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Tuesday (March 1), up from 13,544 infections on Monday.

This figure is the highest since the record high of 26,032 cases reported last Tuesday.

Case numbers on Tuesdays tend to be higher compared with the rest of the week as they reflect

the spike in infections after weekends when more people are out in various social settings.

There were 1,726 patients in hospital on Tuesday, up from 1,649 on Monday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its nightly update on case numbers.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit rose to 53, up from 49 on Monday, while 242 patients required oxygen support.

Eleven deaths were reported on Tuesday.

Of the local cases, 21,025 were detected through antigen rapid tests (ARTs), which means they were assessed by a doctor to have mild symptoms and to be of low risk.

Another 2,866 cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

There were 189 new imported cases, of which 84 were detected through PCR tests and 105 through ARTs.