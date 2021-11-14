S'pore reports 1,723 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths; weekly infection growth rate at 0.97

SINGAPORE - There were 1,723 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Sunday (Nov 14), down from 2,304 a day earlier, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily report.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate dipped slightly to 0.97, from 0.98 on Saturday.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is declining.

The infection growth rate has been below one for two consecutive days after it rose above one on Friday.

Ten people aged between 60 and 96 died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, said the ministry, without giving further details.

Singapore's total number of Covid-19 deaths now stands at 586.

The new infections comprised 1,651 cases in the community, 66 in migrant worker dormitories and six imported cases.

Sunday's community cases included 307 people aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore is now 237,203.

Read the full MOH press release here.