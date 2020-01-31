S'pore religious groups issue advisories to combat virus spread

Religious groups have issued advisories to their followers amid the Wuhan virus outbreak here.

Bishop Chong Chin Chung of the Methodist Church has suggested an alternative to the handshake. He said congregants may greet each other with their palms placed together with a slight bow of the head. The alternative greeting, which is common in the region as a sign of peace, minimises hand contact, he said.

Dr Chong also urged followers to obey the instructions of their local church in any additional measures to curb the spread of the Wuhan virus, and not to cause undue alarm by forwarding false news and gossip without verification.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Mufti in Singapore has urged Muslims to maintain good personal hygiene, such as regularly washing hands with soap and covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Muslims should also avoid public places if they are unwell. Those who are in quarantine or unwell need not attend Friday prayers, it added.

It also urged followers against spreading unverified news, and to avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas such as China.

Also, in a precautionary measure, the Singapore Buddhist Federation said that its annual Chinese New Year gathering tomorrow will be cancelled.