S'pore marks one year since first Covid-19 vaccine jab

87% of population fully inoculated - one of world's highest rates; 39% have had booster

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

It has been one year since the first Covid-19 jab was administered here on Dec 30, 2020.

Since then, 87 per cent of the population here have been fully vaccinated, while 39 per cent have received their booster shot.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 30, 2021, with the headline S'pore marks one year since first Covid-19 vaccine jab. Subscribe