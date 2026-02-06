S’pore imposes mandatory isolation of measles cases, conducts contact tracing after rise in cases

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Eleven measles cases were detected in Singapore in January 2026, the same number as for the whole of 2024. The cases include three infants too young to be vaccinated. In addition, cases could be spreading locally.

So Singapore is enhancing precautionary measures with immediate effect, to prevent spread within the community.

The moves include mandatory isolation of people with confirmed measles infection until they are no longer infectious. Contact tracing will also be conducted for all infected cases, and close contacts have to either be vaccinated or quarantined for up to 21 days, said the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

“The good thing is that actually in Singapore, we have very high herd immunity among the population... which forms a very important personal defence against measles infection,” said Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon, speaking to the media on Feb 6.

Measles, caused by the measles virus, is one of the most highly infectious diseases. The virus is spread through air droplets and direct contact with nasal and throat secretions.

Symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat and rashes.

There is no specific treatment for measles, and most people recover within two to three weeks.

Dr Koh said that nevertheless, there are some who are immunocompromised and cannot mount an immune response if infected, and some who are too young to be vaccinated. Thus, the CDA is stepping up its public health measures to protect these vulnerable groups.

Measles can lead to serious complications, including pneumonia and encephalitis – inflammation of the brain, especially in children below five years old.

Dr Koh urged those who are not fully vaccinated to get vaccinated as it would be “the best thing to protect your family members”.

The 11 measles cases recorded in Singapore in January 2026 are a jump from the two cases in January 2025.

All 11 cases were not fully vaccinated against measles, including three infants under 12 months old who were not yet eligible for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.

To be fully vaccinated against measles, two doses of the MMR vaccine are required, at an interval of at least 28 days between doses. Vaccination is recommended at the ages of 12 months and 15 months for children.

Among the 11 cases, one was a tourist, while the remaining 10 live in Singapore. Seven of the cases had travelled overseas recently.

CDA said laboratory testing has confirmed that three cases were infected by virus strains that were genetically linked, even though they had no known contact with one another.

“This suggests the possibility of undetected local transmission in the community. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing,” said the agency in a statement.

It did not provide additional information about the cases, citing patient confidentiality.

Those who fail to comply with home isolation or quarantine orders issued under the Infectious Diseases Act can face imprisonment and a fine.

Singapore announced border control measures in late January 2026 to monitor the spread of the Nipah virus . However, CDA’s latest measures against measles did not include border control measures despite having one case in a tourist here.

Dr Koh explained that this was because there is currently no approved vaccine or cure for the Nipah virus , whereas the MMR vaccine against measles is available and there is herd immunity against measles among the local population.

The increase in measles cases here reflects a worldwide trend, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting 11 million measles infections globally in 2024. This exceeded the pre-Covid-19 levels by 800,000 cases.

In Singapore, besides the 11 cases recorded in January 2026, a total of 27 cases were reported in the whole of 2025, more than double the 11 cases in 2024. The median number of cases here between 2020 and 2024 was eight a year.

The death rate of measles is reportedly less than 1 per cent in developed countries, and between 3 per cent and 5 per cent in developing countries, according to the CDA.

Even before the onset of symptoms, a patient could already be infectious. According to CDA, an infected person can be infectious from four days before the onset of symptoms, and up to four days after the onset of the rash.

Singapore’s population has a high level of immunity against measles, as measles vaccination was made mandatory by law in 1985.

Singapore was considered by WHO to have eliminated measles in 2018.

Thus, the likelihood of a large outbreak here was low, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in 2022.

First-vaccine-dose coverage for the population was consistently above 95 per cent from 2011 to 2021, with second-dose coverage hovering around 90 per cent, MOH said then.

MMR vaccination is available at polyclinics, general practitioner (GP) clinics and private paediatric clinics. Eligible Singapore citizens will receive subsidies at CHAS GP clinics and polyclinics, whereas eligible permanent residents can receive subsidies at polyclinics.

Britain, Spain, Austria, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have lost their measles elimination status in recent months, following a jump in infections. Canada lost its elimination status in 2025.

The WHO has urged countries to boost vaccination rates, particularly among underprotected populations, to prevent the viral disease from infecting more children.