S'pore dedicates $25m to liver cancer research to find targeted treatments

SINGAPORE - Singapore is dedicating $25 million to liver cancer research in a new five-year programme led by the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) that aims to find the best treatments for the disease.

The team, comprising researchers from various institutions, will work to uncover biomarkers produced by the body or tumour so that specific therapies can be created to combat the most common type of liver cancer known as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

The research programme and the $25 million grant for it were announced in a media briefing on Monday (June 13).

Liver cancer is tricky to tackle compared with other common cancers. Conventional treatments such as chemotherapy are less effective on liver cancer.

Hence, the research aims to bring about biomarker-driven clinical trials that will pave the way for more effective tailored treatments for liver cancer patients, said Professor Pierce Chow, senior consultant at Singapore General Hospital and NCCS' division of surgery and surgical oncology, who is leading the programme.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Health's National Medical Research Council awarded the $25 million grant to the researchers, who are from NCCS, the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Genome Institute of Singapore and Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, the Cancer Science Institute of Singapore and Duke-NUS Medical School.

In Singapore, liver cancer is the third most common cause of cancer deaths in men and the fifth most common one in women.

It is difficult to diagnose the disease at early stages because the liver is an internal organ and once symptoms emerge, the cancer has already advanced, said Prof Chow.

The chances of the disease recurring for both early and advanced liver cancer are high. After removing the tumour in early-stage patients, there are no available therapies to prevent the tumour from returning.

"This inability to prevent the tumour from coming back even when diagnosed early (and with surgery) is the reason why the survival of patients with early liver cancer is not as good as those with early-stage breast, colorectal or lung cancer," noted Prof Chow.

The programme, called Precision Medicine In Liver Cancer Across An Asia-Pacific Network (PLANet 2.0), will involve two clinical studies.

In the first one, at least 30 liver cancer patients will undergo immunotherapy after surgery to reduce the chance of the tumour returning. Immunotherapy is a type of biological therapy that helps the immune system fight cancer better. The treatment is mainly given intravenously and orally.