S'pore announces tighter Covid-19 measures for travellers from Taiwan

SINGAPORE - Tighter measures have been announced for travellers from Taiwan amid an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases there.

From May 16, 2359 hours, all Singaporean citizens and permanent residents entering Singapore who have a travel history in the past 21 days to Taiwan, will be required to serve a 14-day Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities.

They will also have to serve an additional seven days stay-home notice at their place of residence.

Travellers will have to take a Covid-19 PCR tests on-arrival, on Day 14 of their SHN, and before the end of their 21-day SHN period.

Short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass (ATP) with travel history to Taiwan within the last 21 days before departure for Singapore, will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

In addition, those who are not Singapore citizens or PRs, and who have recent travel history to Taiwan within the last 21 days before departure must take a PCR test within 72 hours before departure.

They will need to present a valid negative test result as a condition of approval to enter Singapore.

All travellers with travel history to Taiwan within the last 21 days before departure for Singapore, and who entered Singapore between 15 May 2021, 0001 hours, and 16 May 2021, 2359 hours, will be subject to Government-funded Covid-19 PCR tests on Day 3 and Day 7 of their arrival in Singapore.

Those affected will be contacted and updated on this.